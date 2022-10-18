Pet food pantry set for Thursday behind Sanctuary Church

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services will be holding a pet food pantry distribution on Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Sanctuary Church.

The pet food will be distributed in the lot behind the church located at 3939 Central Avenue.

The purpose of the pantry is to assist local community members in need keep their pets in their home and out of area shelters. Pet food will be available from the van while supplies last. Mixed brands of cat food will be distributed in 4.5 pound bags and dog food in 14.5 pound bags.

If you take part you should stay in your vehicle and the food will be brought to you.

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services is the non-profit partner of the city-operated Columbus Animal Care Services.