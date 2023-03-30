Pet dies in Columbus mobile home fire

Columbus firefighters fought a fire in a mobile home last night that killed a family pet.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, they were called to the 2900 block of Scotland Drive at 7:58 p.m. last night on reports of a home fire. They found flames shooting from a window and heavy, dark smoke coming from the front door. As firefighters went inside to attack the blaze, they found heavy fire conditions that reduced visibility. The fire was under control within minutes of firefighter’s arrival.

Inside the home, firefighters discovered a motionless dog. They brought the dog outside but despite resuscitation efforts from firefighter and Columbus Regional Hospital medics, the dog died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Residents told firefighters that no one was inside the home when the fire started. The four residents were outside working on a project when they heard a “pop” sound. The bedroom where the fire started was being used as a storage space, but it also contained the home’s heating and cooling equipment.

Firefighters say that the home is a total loss.