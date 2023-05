A section of the People Trail in Columbus will be closing today while crews repair the asphalt.

According to the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, the work will be going on from 25th Sreet and National Road, north of the bridge, to 32nd Street and Marr Road. The trail is closing this morning and should be reopened by Saturday morning.

For more information you can call the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department at 812-376-2599.