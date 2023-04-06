People Trail grand opening set for this morning

A grand opening of the newest portion of the People Trail in Columbus is schedule for this morning.

The 1821 Bicentennial Trail extension runs along First Street behind the Bartholomew County Jail, Columbus City Hall and the former Republic building, all the way to the Robert N. Stewart Bridge on Second Street. It includes historical markers, mini-plazas, a gateway element and other amenities.

The extension nearly completes the People Trail loop around the city.

The grand opening is set for this morning at the intersection of 1st and Washington Streets, behind City Hall. Refreshments will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting at 9 and a ribbon cutting at 9:30.

Rendering courtesy of Hitchcock Design Group