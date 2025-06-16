Pence weighs in on conflict between Israel and Iran

Former Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. needs to have Israel’s back as conflicts with Iran continue.

The Columbus native appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union”, and urged the U.S. to be ready to take decisive action.

His comments come as Israel and Iran exchanged deadly airstrikes for a third day. At least ten people were killed after an unknown number of Iranian missiles broke through the Israeli air defense system. Iran says more than 200 people have been killed so far by Israeli attacks since Friday.

Photo of Pence visit to Israel in 2024 courtesy of The Republican Jewish Coalition