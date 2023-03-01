Pence travels to top presidential primary states

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Columbus native, is making visits to several states that are important keys to the presidential race including Michigan today, South Carolina tomorrow and New Hampshire later this month. But he has yet to make an announcement if he will seek the nomination.

Pence will speak this afternoon at Hillsdale College in Michigan. Pence will be discussing the role of faith in public life. His appearance is part of the Drummond Lecture Series on the Hillsdale College campus.

Tomorrow, Pence will be in South Carolina. He’s participating in a law enforcement roundtable in North Charleston on Thursday afternoon. After the roundtable, Pence will be taking part in a “fireside chat” and book signing at Bob Jones University in Greenville.

Later this month, Pence is heading to New Hampshire. A dinner and book signing is set for March 16th. A ticket costs 50-dollars for the dinner, and the 150-dollar VIP reception includes a picture with Pence and also an autographed book.

Pence has said he’ll make a decision this spring on whether he’ll seek the GOP nomination in the 2024 race for the White House.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc