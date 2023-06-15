Pence: Too soon for talk of Trump pardon

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence isn’t sure whether he would pardon his former boss if Donald Trump were to be convicted on federal charges.

Speaking on the “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” Wednesday, the former vice president said it’s too early to tell what he would do if he was elected president.

Pence argued that no one yet knows what Trump’s defense will be. Pence said he read the indictment, calling the charges “very serious.”

He added that Trump is entitled to “his day in court,” while also suggesting politics played a role in the indictment decision.

The indictment against Trump alleges he stored classified information at his Mar-a-Lago residence that included U.S. nuclear programs and defense and weapons capabilities.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks.