Pence to share stage at Republican primary debate tonight

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence will be taking the national stage tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, participating in the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 primaries.

Pence will be sharing the stage with seven other Republican candidates including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Recent polls have shown Ramaswamy edging closer to DeSantis for the number two spot after former President Trump. A recent Emerson College poll showed the two tied at ten-percent support each, trailing Trump who leads with 56-percent support.

Pence is polling at 3 percent.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks

Photo of Pence at the Leadership Institute reception in Wisconsin Tuesday night courtesy of Mike Pence 2024 campaign.