Pence to receive Kennedy heroism award

Former Indiana Governor, Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence is going be presented with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

That will be for his role on Jan. 6th, 2021 when he oversaw the certification of the electoral college votes that certified Joe Biden as president. Outgoing president Donald Trump pressured Pence to reject the election results from some states. Despite riots at the capital and some rioters shouting to “hang Mike Pence” he fulfilled what he called his constitutional role in the process.

The Kennedy family in a statement yesterday praised Pence for “putting his life on the line” to defend the Constitutional process. The family says Pence made a defense of the peaceful transfer of power.

Pence said he is humbled and honored to receive the award.

The presentation will be made at the Kennedy Library in Boston on May 4th by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks and Network Indiana