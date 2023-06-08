Pence takes to networks after presidential announcement

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence capped off a day of events launching his 2024 presidential campaign with a town hall meeting on CNN from Iowa.

Last night, Pence told voters it’s time to “rethink” the criminal justice reform system and bring harsher penalties down on offenders.

When asked about the investigations into former President Trump, Pence said he hopes the Justice Department “thinks better” of indicting him, arguing it would be too divisive for the country.

He went on to say he has “no interest” in pardoning rioters convicted in the January 6th attack, and believes those involved “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

After his afternoon presidential announcement, Pence went on to hold interviews yesterday with Fox News and Newsmax. He is scheduled for an interview on Fox & Friends at 8 a.m. today.

