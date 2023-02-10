Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump case

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Columbus native, is being subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Trump.

Reports say the subpoena requests documents and testimony related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The subpoena comes from Jack Smith, who was appointed to oversee the investigation into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents in November.

In recent months, Pence has criticized the former President for his actions on January 6th.

