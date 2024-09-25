Pence speaks on House floor about Marines’ sacrifice in Lebanon

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence spoke on the floor of the U.S. House today, recognizing the victims of the October 1983 truck bombing at the U.S. Marines Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.

Pence, a former Marines, was serving in Beirut just prior to the bombing, shipping out just 10 days before.

Pence said he will never know exactly why he was spared. And he said it was by the grace of God that he was able to come home to his wife, Denise, who was expecting their first child, Nicole.

241 people died in the Oct. 23rd attack, including 220 Marines. Pence said he vividly recalls sitting on the roof of that barracks under an American flag, while listening to gunfire in the city.

On Friday, an Israeli missile strike killed Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil who was believed to be involved in the planning of the attack.