Pence spars with Biden adviser on weekend show

Former Vice President Mike Pence says nobody’s buying “Bidenomics,” while a top White House adviser is defending President Biden’s economic plan.

Pence argued the economy is struggling. Pence on Fox News Sunday:

The Republican presidential hopeful cited a number of polls showing Americans feel they’re worse off financially than they were during the Trump administration.

Both Pence and Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jared Bernstein spoke on Fox News Sunday. Bernstein noted real wages are up under the Biden administration since the pandemic and are outpacing inflation.

Yesterday Pence attended a GOP Labor Day Picnic in Salem, New Hampshire and a BBQ at the home of the former U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand, Scott Brown. Pence is scheduled to be campaigning in New Hampshire again today at two town halls.

Pence campaigns in Salem, New Hampshire on Labor Day. Photo courtesy of Pence campaign Twitter account.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks