Pence returns to important presidential primary states

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Columbus native, has made another visit to New Hampshire and is headed to Iowa this weekend as speculation about his political future continues to grow.

Pence was in the Granite State yesterday where he appeared at a fundraiser for the Republican party.

Pence also told New Hampshire media that he won’t comply with a subpoena from the special counsel that’s looking into the actions of former President Donald Trump on the day protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol because he believes that subpoena is unconstitutional.

Pence will be in Des Moines, Iowa this weekend. He’ll be part of a panel discussion on America’s Foreign Policy with former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst. The event is sponsored by the Bastian Institute.

Both New Hampshire and Iowa are seen as key states in the presidential primaries. And while Pence’s name has been raised as a possible candidate in the 2024 White House race, he hasn’t said when he’ll decide if he’s going to enter the contest.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks.