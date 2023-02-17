Pence polls at fourth in possible presidential candidates

Columbus native and former Vice President Mike Pence is polling at fourth among the leading candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, if he decides to run. But he is still far behind the leaders

Former President Trump is slightly leading Republicans after announcing another bid for the White House in 2024. A poll from Quinnipiac University shows the former President with 42-percent of the vote and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has 36-percent. DeSantis hasn’t announced a run for President

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced that she is running for president on Wednesday and she’s receiving five-percent of the vote.

Voters were asked about eleven other potential candidates, but only former Vice President Mike Pence got more than four-percent of the vote. Pence has not yet announced if he has decided on a presidential run.

In a hypothetical general election, it would be a tossup between President Biden and DeSantis or Trump.

The poll also found Americans are split on opinions over the search for classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in south Florida.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.