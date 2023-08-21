Pence: No knowledge of Trump document declassification

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence says he was never made aware of any “broad-based” declassification of documents by former President Donald Trump.

Pence’s comments on ABC’s This Week were consistent with what former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly told investigators for Special Counsel Jack Smith. Pence said the declassification of classified documents is something he would “expect” Meadows to have known about. But the former V-P added that it’s possible Trump did declassify the documents found at Mar-a-Lago without his or Meadows’ knowledge.

Also on the program, Pence said he hopes his former boss will be at Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate. Pence said serving with former President Trump for four years has taught him “it’s not over till it’s over.” He said Trump might change his mind about joining the other candidates on the debate stage. Trump reportedly plans to skip the debate and instead join former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an interview instead.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks