Pence: Indictments should keep Trump from presidency

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Columbus native, says that former President Trump’s indictment on charges surrounding the 2021 Capitol Riots is a reminder he should not be in office.

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that Trump is being charged with conspiring to defraud the U.S., to disenfranchise voters and attempting to obstruct the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement Tuesday, Pence said that anyone who “puts himself over the Constitution should never be President.” He added that Trump demanded on January 6th that Pence choose between him and the Constitution, and that Pence will always choose the Constitution.

However, Marc Short, who served as Chief Of Staff To Vice President Pence, says the indictments could help Trump’s chances of reelection.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks