Pence heads to South Carolina; suggests Social Security reforms

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Columbus native, says there are “modest reforms” that can be made to entitlements, while speaking in Washington, DC over the weekend,

Pence said he believes the day could come when the U.S. replaces the New Deal with a better deal. He floated the idea of giving younger Americans the ability to take part of their Social Security withholdings and put that into a private savings account. This comes as Republican leaders in the House have said they will not touch entitlements in their quest to cut federal spending.

Pence is visiting South Carolina today. He’ll meet with law enforcement in the Charleston area, including North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess. Pence is then expected to meet with businesses and civic leaders in Myrtle Beach. This is the former Vice President’s ninth visit to the Palmetto state since leaving office.

Pence is seen as a possible contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.

