Pence drops out of presidential race

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Pence made the unexpected announcement during his speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday. He told the stunned audience “This is not my time.”

His latest campaign filing showed 600-thousand dollars in debt and only one-point-two million in cash on hand. The campaign was also unable to gain the 70-thousand individual donors needed to qualify for the next GOP primary debate.

Pence has represented his hometown in Congress, as well as served as Indiana governor before being tapped to be Donald Trump’s running mate.

Pence did not endorse any other candidates during his announcement.

Trump spoke at a campaign event in Las Vegas Saturday night hours after Pence made his surprise announcement, saying Pence should endorse him.

