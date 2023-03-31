Pence denounces Trump NY indictment

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence is calling the indictment of former President Trump an outrage.

Pence spoke to CNN Thursday, saying it appears to Americans to be nothing more than a “political prosecution.”

Trump will face criminal charges as a New York grand jury has been investigating the hush money case involving his alleged role in a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up their alleged affair.

Pence’s comments come after he’s previously criticized his former boss over his role in the 2021 attack on the U.S Capitol.

Trump is facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a New York grand jury. That’s according to a report from CNN.

The indictment marks the first time in U.S history that a current or former president will face criminal charges.

The U.S. Secret Service is talking with New York authorities about transporting Trump to Manhattan to face the criminal charges. The law enforcement agency says it’s working with state authorities and Trump’s lawyers to provide for a safe surrender, and that its role is transportation and personal protection, and they are not taking part in Trump’s arrest.

Officials say New York Judge Juan Merchan is expected to preside over the arraignment next week. The Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice oversaw the Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial. He fined the company one-point-six million dollars back in January after it was found guilty of operating a long-running tax fraud scheme.

The entire New York Police Department is being told to dress in uniforms today and to be at the ready. Police are keeping a close eye on Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, which has been a symbolic location in the past. There are extra police on site.

Washington D.C. Police are preparing for possible protests, although confirming there’s no word of any planned demonstrations. Barriers will remain around the Capitol, installed last week when Trump thought he would be arrested and asked supporters to take action.

On social media Thursday, Trump called the indictment “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.” The former president’s attorney says Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

