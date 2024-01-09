Pence decides not to file again for Congress

Press Release

Today, Congressman Greg Pence announced he will not file for reelection.

“In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was Ready to Serve Again. As a former Marine Officer, I approached the job with purpose. After three terms, I’ve made the decision to not file for reelection. For the remainder of my term this year, our team will continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services. To the voters in Indiana’s 6th District – it is a privilege and honor to represent you in our Nation’s capital,” said Congressman Pence.