Pence campaign facing funding troubles

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence’s presidential campaign appears to be in financial trouble.

According to media reports, Pence’s campaign claims that he has raised $3.3 million and has $1.2 million in cash and $620,000 in debt. This amount is comparatively low, considering the financial requirements for campaigning. Pence himself has invested $150,000 of his funds into his campaign.

Donald Trump, the leading candidate, has consistently been able to raise a substantial amount of money through small donations from his MAGA supporters.

The third Republican primary takes place on November 8th. To qualify, candidates must prove they’ve secured over 70,000 individual donations.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana