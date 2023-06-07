Pence announces presidential run at Iowa rally

Columbus native Mike Pence is officially in the race for president in 2024. In Iowa this afternoon he took part in a rally announcing his decision to run.

Pence launched his campaign website this morning, along with a video announcing his candidacy. In Iowa, Pence was introduced by his brother, Columbus Congressman Greg Pence, and his wife, Karen.

Pence made his announcement.

Pence talked about his decision to face off against his former boss, President Donald Trump, who is leading the Republican primary race in the polls.

Pence explained that his platform would be based on traditional conservative values and a return to civility in our politics.

The former vice president served in Congress from our area for 12 years before serving as Indiana governor.

You can find out more on the campaign website at https://mikepence2024.com