Pence announces campaign ahead of Iowa event

Former Vice President, Indiana governor and Columbus native Mike Pence has launched a campaign website and video this morning, saying he is running for president in 2024.

He made the announcement through his Twitter account.

Pence officially filed paperwork on Monday with the Federal Election Commission to run for president. Pence is sending text messages to supporters, inviting them to join him for an announcement at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny, Iowa at noon today. He will also be taking part in a town hall on CNN tonight.

This comes after he spent the last several months making trips to early primary states like South Carolina, New Hampshire and Iowa.

Pence is still consistently polling third behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in national surveys of Republican primary voters.

Today is also Pence’s 64th birthday.