Pence: Americans aren’t focused on Trump civil trial

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence says he doesn’t think most Americans are ”focused” on the civil sexual abuse case involving former President Donald Trump.

In an NBC News interview Tuesday, Pence said the case was a “great fascination” to media members, but not to people around the country. He pointed out more pressing issues Americans are focused on, such as the economy and the world becoming a “more dangerous place.”

Trump has been found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll in his New York City civil trial and has been ordered to pay her five-million dollars. Trump denied all of the allegations against him. The jury took only three hours to deliberate.

