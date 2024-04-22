Pedestrian killed in Jennings County accident on State Road

A man walking along a road in Jennings County was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Ross Miller was killed after an accident while walking on State Road 7 at about 4:44 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Deputies say that Miller was walking southbound along the highway, when he attempted to cross the road and was struck by an SUV driven by Bonnie Bryant of Scipio. Several military medics were on hand to provide aid and Jennings County medics and deputies also provided assistance, until he could be taken to from the accident scene. Police say he later succumbed to the injuries caused in the crash.

Bryant was taken to the hospital by medics to be checked out.

Police say that neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash.