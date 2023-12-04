Pedestrian injured, driver arrested after Jennings County crash

Bailey Wright. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department

A driver is facing drug-related charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured early Saturday morning in Jennings County.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to East U.S. 50 near Jennings County Road 75E at about 3:08 a.m. Saturday morning and found a man who had suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The driver, 24-year-old Bailey Wright of North Vernon said that she was headed eastbound when the victim stepped into the roadway and she struck him. The injured man was taken first to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital and then on to a trauma center with serious injuries.

During the investigation, Wright allegedly told authorities that she was under the influence of marijuana and had recently used meth. A search of her vehicle recovered both drugs. She was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury as well as for possessing the drugs.