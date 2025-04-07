Patchy fog possible this morning; Freezing temperatures tonight

Forecasters say that it could be foggy out there this morning and it is expected to get cold again tonight.

The National Weather Service is warning of spots of patchy dense fog this morning. Visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile or less in some places. You should make sure to slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

The fog should dissipate by 10 a.m. this morning.

In addition to a freeze warning last night, the weather service is warning of freezing temperatures again tonight. Forecasters say it could be as low as 25 tonight. A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.