Passerby rescues teen in river; Both rescued by firefighters

A teen boy was rescued from East Fork White River Sunday evening in Mill Race Park after a passerby heard him calling for help and went into the water to save him.

According to Capt. Mike Wilson with the Columbus Fire Department, rescue workers were called to the park at about 6:34 p.m. Sunday evening about two people stuck in the river north of the Mill Race Park boat ramp.

The teen told authorities that he had been swimming alone near where Flat Rock and Driftwood rivers combine to form East Fork White River on the northern end of the park. But he began having difficulties swimming in the fast water and began calling for help.

Wilson said that a 29-year-old man passing by along the People Trail heard the shouts for help and went into the water. Wilson explains:

He reached the struggling swimmer, and kept him afloat while the two continued down the river, eventually reaching the bank. But the bank was too steep to climb up at that spot and they stayed there until rescuers arrived.

Firefighters used an inflatable boat to bring them both back to the ramp where the boy was checked out by Columbus Regional Hospital medics. He was found to be uninjured, Wilson said

Although the swimmers were rescued upstream from the dangerous low head dam on the river, Wilson warns that there are other dangers in the river and encouraged people to find other places to swim.

Also assisting at the scene were the Columbus Police and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Departments.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department