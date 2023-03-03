Parks, trails closing due to heavy rain, flooding

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is closing several sections of city parks and trails, in anticipation of high water today.

According to the department, several portions of the People Trail system including State Road 46, Mill Race Park, Northbrook, and Noblitt Park are expected to close due to high water because they are areas prone to flooding.

Due to the heavy rains, more sections of the People Trail may become inaccessible due to rising water this coming weekend.

All areas will be reopened after the water has receded and crews have had a chance to clean up any mud and debris left behind.