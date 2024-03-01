Park Theatre show features Hollywood tunes tonight, Sunday

The non-profit Park Theatre Civic Centre in North Vernon will be hosting performances of music from Hollywood featuring local talent tonight and Sunday.

A cast of more than 50 performers will showcase movie music including songs from “The Blues Brothers,” “Back to the Future,” “Dirty Dancing,” “The Lion King” and more.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. tonight and 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. They are available in advance at the Park Theatre box office on North Madison Ave., in North Vernon. The box office is open 2 to 5 p.m. today. Tickets will also be available at the show, if any are left.

The Park Theatre opened in 1916 with shows ranging from vaudeville acts to silent films but closed in the 1960s. A not for profit group was formed in the 1990s to renovate the venue and reopened it as a civic center.

For more information, call the Park Theatre at 812-346-0330.