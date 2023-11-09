Park Theatre hosting rockabilly holiday show Friday

The Park Theatre Civic Center will be rocking into the holidays with a show Friday evening.

The concert will feature Terry Lee Ridley and his Million Dollar Band. Lee has performed before at the Park Theatre, with shows featuring rock-a-boogie music paying tribute to tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and others. Friday’s show will include many of the popular Christmas songs from the 1950s and 1960s.

Tickets are $10 and are available in advance at the Park Theatre box office, on Madison Avenue in North Vernon or at the door Friday night, if they are still available. The box office is open until 5 today and from 2 to 5 on Friday.

Friday night’s show starts at 7 p.m.

The Park Theatre opened in 1916 with shows ranging from vaudeville acts to silent films but closed in the 1960s. A not for profit group was formed in the 1990s to renovate the venue and to reopen as a civic center.