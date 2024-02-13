Panel discussion set for biracial families in Bartholomew County

IU Columbus and the NAACP of Bartholomew County are partnering for a forum next week aimed at biracial families to be held during Black History Month.

“Living in the Middle: Parenting Across Color Lines,” will be an interactive discussion panel on Feb. 21st on the campus. Organizers say the goal is to provide a safe space for parents and caregivers to learn, share, find resources and build networks.

Organizers say that members of biracial families are encouraged to attend, as well as educators, health care workers, public service providers, friends, neighbors or anyone interested in supporting the local biracial community. The event will include information about local support and resources.

The discussion is being hosted by the IU Columbus Division of Liberal Arts and the Women In the NAACP committee.

The event will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the evening on February 21st in the Columbus Learning Center’s Summerville Room. It will also be streamed live on Zoom. No registration is required.