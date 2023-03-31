Pamela Morris PH.D Wins 2023 IUPUI Women’s History Month Recognition Award

Pamela Morris, Ph.D., IUPUC Communication Studies professor, is a winner of the 2023 IUPUI Women’s History Month Recognition Award in the faculty category.

These awards recognize and celebrate students, faculty and staff who have demonstrated significant leadership, achievement, advocacy, or service at the campus, community, national, and/or international level in support of gender equity, women’s empowerment, women’s history, or cultures of inclusion.

“Dr. Morris is guided by her commitment to doing the right thing the right way,” said George Towers, Ph.D., head of IUPUC’s Liberal Arts Division, who nominated Morris for the award. “She approaches every area of her faculty work – teaching, research, and service – with the goal of improving the lives of others. Advocating for gender equity is a unifying theme in her selfless service.”

Morris also received letters of support from IUPUC Assistant Vice Chancellor Lori Montalbano and Anna Carmon, IUPUC Communications Studies program director.

“I am privileged to work for an institution that values the work I do for gender equity and fairness, for democratic communication,” Morris said. “My work in the areas of anti-trafficking and legal gender equality are important to me, and I am honored to be recognized for it.”

IUPUI Women’s History Month Recognition Awards were presented on March 29. This year’s national women’s history month theme was “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Keynote speaker at the awards event was Associate Professor Andrea Walton, IU School of Education, Bloomington, who discussed her recently edited and released book, Women at Indiana University, 150 Years of Experience and Contributions.

Story and Photo Courtesy of IUPUC.