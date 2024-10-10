Owners outline future for Otter Creek Golf course

Otter Creek Golf Course management has some big plans for upcoming improvements to the more than 60-year-old area course.

Bob Haddad Jr. made announcements on the plans yesterday saying that next year will be the last chance for golfers to play on the unaltered classic Robert Trent Jones designed championship course before several changes are made to update it. Those changes will start following the Epson LPGA event in June.

He also outlined plans for two new short courses aimed at getting children, families and seniors to be able to play together at Otter Creek. They will be called the Pup and Romp courses, after the names for baby otters and a family of the critters. The classic course will be known as the full-grown Otter. Changes will incorporate more elements of the actual local waterway into the designs.

Haddad said that decisions still need to be made on whether to renovate or replace the architecturally significant clubhouse. Owners are working with Landmark Columbus and former local executive Will Miller on a study of what can be done.

The course was originally gifted to the city of Columbus in 1964 by Cummins executive J. Irwin Miller and Cummins, and served as a destination golfing experience for the Midwest. But the course and club house needed substantial improvements and city officials made the decision to sell the facility. Haddad’s group bought it in 2022 and last year announced that renowned golf course designer Tom Kite would be leading the renovation of the aging course.