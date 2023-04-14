Overnight U.S 50 Lane Closures Start This Weekend

You will see months of overnight lane closures on U.S. 50 in Seymour as crews resurface the stretch of highway.

According to INDOT, the asphalt work is scheduled to start tonight and go on through the fall from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. That will be between between Community Drive and Agrico Lane in Seymour. Crews will also be repairing manholes and gutter grates, and relocating signal housings through the work area.

The roadway will be reduced to one lane where the work is occurring.

The $6.3 million project was awarded to Dave O’ Mara Incorporated.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.