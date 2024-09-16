Overnight lane closures expected south of Seymour on I-65

You could see some nighttime lane closures on Interstate 65 between Seymour and Scottsburg this week, as crews work on patching in the area.

According to INDOT, there will be overnight lane closures starting tonight. The work is expected to take up to four nights and will be going on from 6 p.m. in the evening to 7 a.m. in the morning each night. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Crews will begin work in the right lane of southbound I-65 south of Seymour and will continue to move south to near the Scottsburg exit. Crews will then begin work in the right lane of northbound I-65 and head back toward Seymour.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.