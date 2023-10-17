Out-of-county offenders to be charged more for Bartholomew registry

Sexual and violent offenders who travel into Bartholomew County for work or certain other activities, will now pay more to be registered in the county’s sex offender registry.

County Commissioners yesterday gave their approval to a change in the county ordinances. Previously, those who lived outside of Bartholomew County but traveled here for work, education, a secondary home, or to volunteer were only required to pay $5 to be registered here. However, in-county residents were being charged $50 for the same registration.

Under the new changes which go into effect immediately, those offenders will also pay $50.

Both groups of offenders will still be charged $5 each for any changes during the year.