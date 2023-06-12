Our Hospice volunteer receives national recognition

Jessica Curd. Photo courtesy of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana

A former worker and current volunteer for Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is being recognized nationally for her social work skills.

According to the local organization, Jessica Curd has received the national award for career achievement from the Social Work Hospice and Palliative Care Network.

Curd was employed by Our Hospice for eight years and continues to serve as a patient volunteer. The hospice says she continues to pursue excellence in the field of social work at the end of life. A patient volunteer provides friendship and companionship to patients as an important part of the care team

For information about volunteering at Our Hospice you call 812-314-8031 or email [email protected].