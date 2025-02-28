Local News 

Our Hospice seeking sponsors for Decatur Golf Tournament

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is looking for sponsors for its upcoming golf tournament in Decatur County.

According to the Columbus-based hospice, the 31st annual Decatur County Golf Tournament is set for June 27th at the Greensburg Country Club. Last year’s event raised more than $35,000 to support patients and their families.

Steph Cain, President of Our Hospice, said that “Sponsorships and community support make this event a success.”

For details on sponsorships or more information you can go to our hospice dot org slash golf.

(Terry Frederiksen at 317-931-8513 or visit ourhospice.org/golf.)