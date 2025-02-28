Our Hospice seeking sponsors for Decatur Golf Tournament

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is looking for sponsors for its upcoming golf tournament in Decatur County.

According to the Columbus-based hospice, the 31st annual Decatur County Golf Tournament is set for June 27th at the Greensburg Country Club. Last year’s event raised more than $35,000 to support patients and their families.

Steph Cain, President of Our Hospice, said that “Sponsorships and community support make this event a success.”

For details on sponsorships or more information you can go to our hospice dot org slash golf.

(Terry Frederiksen at 317-931-8513 or visit ourhospice.org/golf.)