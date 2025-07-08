Our Hospice recognizes local veteran under national initiative

A local veteran was honored last week as part of a We Honor Veterans initiative organized here by Our Hospice.

According to the hospice, Bob Haddad Sr. was recognized for his service at a ceremony last week at the Traditions of Columbus senior care community. He received a pin from retired U.S. Air Force Major General Mark Pillar and a handcrafted wooden plaque made by local high school students in the C4 program. We Honor Veterans volunteers meet with the students creating the plaques explaining that the plaque is a lasting symbol of appreciation and respect for the men and women who have safeguarded our freedom

Our Hospice provides specialized end-of-life care that addresses the unique physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of veterans. The We Honor Veterans initiative connects veteran-to-veteran volunteers and holds public recognition ceremonies—ensuring every veteran’s service is

acknowledged.

To learn more about how Our Hospice and the We Honor Veterans program, you can go to ourhospice.org/veteran-care

Photo by Hadley Fruits courtesy of Our Hospice.