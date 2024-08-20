Our Hospice offering raffle, T-shirt, cookie sales this week

A reminder that, Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is offering several fundraising events this week leading up to its annual Labor Day weekend concert.

You will be able to buy raffle tickets, baked goods and concert T-shirts Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 both days in the parking lot of the Lincoln Park ball diamonds off of 25th Street.

There will also be a fundraising fish fry on Friday from 10:30 to 8:00 at the Elks Lodge 521 on Ray Boll Boulevard.

The concert is Saturday, August 31st and will be held inside the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park. Tickets are available for $10. You can get more information or buy tickets at www.ourhospice.org/concert.