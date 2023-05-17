Our Hospice hosting 29th annual Decatur golf tourney

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is planning its 29th Annual Our Hospice Decatur Golf Tournament to benefit the families and patients served by its Greensburg office.

The event raises funds for bereavement care, outpatient palliative care, and hospice care. Last year, the tournament raised $33,000.

(Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, founded in 1980, is a not-for-profit, community-based hospice providing care in 16 counties with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.)

To help the hospice you can register a foursome for the tournament, or make a donation in memory of a loved one or to recognize a caregiver. The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per team.

The tournament will be Friday, June 16th at the Greensburg Country Club. Check in will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

You can find get more information and register by contacting Mark Wickens at 812-614-1985, Jim Wenning at 812-593-0940, Julie Davis at 812-371-7973, or Tabitha Saltzman at 812-662-3192.