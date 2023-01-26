Our Hospice gala returning to Jennings County

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is announcing its 25th annual Jennings County Gala, coming up on Saturday, Feb. 4th at the Barn at Willow Lake.

The event, themed A Starry, Starry Night will be held live after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

This year’s Gala features dinner catered by First Class Catering, cash-bar by Las Chalupas, a silent and live auction led by Tom Lawson, crowning of the 25th Jennings County Our Hospice Gala Queen, and music provided by Jeff and Bryce Downs.

This is the Hospice’s largest annual Jennings County fundraiser. It supports the patients and families cared for by the staff in Jennings County. Fundraising activities surrounding the event include the gala queen contest, where the largest fundraiser among the participating Jennings County High School students will be crowned the winner.

You can bid on auction items online or at the event. Prizes include a $800 gift card at the Secret Hideaway in Gatlinburg, TN, Four Cincinnati Reds dugout box seats, and a stay at the West Baden Springs Hotel in French Lick along with other items.

Tickets are $60 each or $450 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 4th.

You can get more information or make a donation online at care.ourhospice.org/gala.

Photo: Jennings Gala Queen 2021 Kylee Boardman and 2022 Queen Jena Morgan. Submitted photo.