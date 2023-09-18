Our Hospice concert raises $123k for non-profit group

Organizers of the annual free Labor Day weekend concert at Mill Race Park say that this year’s efforts brought in more money than hoped.

According to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, the concert generated $123,000 for the non-profit group. The goal for the event, the largest annual fundraiser for the organization, was to raise $120,000. Although the concert is free, the hospice raises money through raffle ticket sales, sales of cookies and T-shirts, and through sponsorships.

There were just over 4,800 raffle tickets sold for the event at $10 each, as well as $3,435 sold in the drive-through cookie, raffle and T-shirt sale events.

This year’s sponsors included FORVIA Faurecia, Columbus Regional Health, Dunlap General & Mechanical Contractors and My TruAdvantage, SIHO.

Julie Davis, event and volunteer services manager for Our Hospice, said the funds go directly to the care of patients and families.