Our Hospice announces plans for annual Labor Day weekend concert

Press release from Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana

Save the date for the 39th Annual Our Hospice Summer Concert, Saturday, August 30, 2025 – Labor Day Weekend at the Circle K Fieldhouse, NexusPark in Columbus. Get your tickets, mark your calendars, and invite family, friends and neighbors to an unforgettable night of music with cover songs from Elton John, Billy Joel and The Eagles.

This year’s lineup features Captain Fantastic – the Magic of Elton John, performing fan favorites from both Elton John and Billy Joel, followed by The Eagles Project, a crowd-pleasing tribute to the legendary band, The Eagles. It’s an exciting musical celebration with songs you know by heart supporting Our Hospice mission, to Make Every Moment Count.

“We are excited to bring this amazing musical experience to our community,” said Steph Cain, President of Our Hospice, Palliative Care and Personal Care. “This concert is about more than great music—it’s about our community being Better Together to support compassionate care for our patients and their loved ones.”

Concert tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door for ages 6 and up and go on sale at 8:00 AM on Monday, June 2, 2025, at ourhospice.org/concert. Children 5 and under are free but must have a ticket to enter. Seating inside the Fieldhouse is limited, purchase your concert tickets early to benefit Our Hospice.

Terry Frederiksen, Manager of Resource Development, added, “We’re honored to have Dunlap General & Mechancial Contractors as our 2025 Corporate Partner and Columbus Regional Health as our Partner Sponsor. We invite sponsors to join us at several different levels to Make Every Moment Count for those we serve in the community.”

We will give away $10,000 the night of the concert! Raffle tickets will be available from Our Hospice, Palliative Care and Volunteer team members, at pre-concert events, and during the concert for $10 each. The $10,000 drawing will take place just before the final act, you do not need to be present to win. Stay tuned for details by visiting ourhospice.org/concert and following Our Hospice on Facebook and Instagram.