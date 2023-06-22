Otter Creek to see redesign by former PGA star

The new owners of Otter Creek Golf Course will be working with former PGA star and golf course architect Tom Kite to upgrade and modernize the historic Bartholomew County course.

Bob Haddad Jr. made the announcement yesterday that the Kite team will be redesigning the course, purchased from the city of Columbus last year. Haddad said that several exceptional architects travelled to Columbus to be interviewed for the redesign but considered Kite’s team the best for the project.

Kite has completed 10 course designs. His design partner, Billy Fuller, is the former had grounds superintendent at Augusta National.

Kite and his design team will be holding an event Wednesday at the course officially announcing the partnership.

The course was originally gifted to the city of Columbus in 1964 by Cummins executive J. Irwin Miller and Cummins, and served as a destination golfing experience for the Midwest. But substantial improvements are needed to the golf course itself and to the club house. The city decided last year to sell the course.

Kite noted that several areas need modernized including the irrigation system, newer improved grasses, irrigated sand bunkers, forward tees for women’s competition, longer holes and the addition of multiple tees.

Photo: Otter Creek Golf Course. Courtesy of Columbus Area Visitors Center