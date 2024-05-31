Otter Creek to host LPGA qualifying tournament in June

Otter Creek Golf Course will soon be hosting its first professional event, part of the LPGA-affiliated Epson Tour with prizes of up to $300,000.

According to organizers, the Otter Creek Championship will be held June 10th through the 16th at the Bartholomew County course. Previously, the course has hosted more than 300 amateur events and championships over its 60-year history. The Otter Creek event is one of two events being added to the Epson Tour and is one of only five with prize purses of $300 thousand or more.

The tournament will feature the next generation of possible LPGA stars, with 144 competitors from across the world. Those will include Hoosier athletes such as Annabelle Pancake from Zionsville, Cailyn Henderson from Westfield and Greenwood’s Erica Shepherd. The Epson Tour is the Official Qualifying Tour of the LPGA growing to 20 tournaments over the past decade with more than $5 million in prizes awarded. .

Proceeds from the inaugural Otter Creek Championship will go to benefit Turning Point Domestic Violence Services.

Otter Creek is looking for volunteers to help with the event. Volunteers will be asked for a $60 registration fee that will go to support Turning Point. Volunteers will receive a tournament t-shirt, free parking, complimentary food and beverage, and behind-the-scenes access to the future stars.

There will also be two Pro-Am events that week where you can play with, meet and learn from the championship athletes.

You can also attend the championship as a spectator for free.

You can get more information and register to volunteer at www.ottercreekgolf.com/2024-otter-creek-championship.