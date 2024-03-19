Osgood Teen Found Dead at Versailles Lake Sunday Evening

A missing Osgood Teen was found deceased Sunday evening.

Carson Hughes, 18, of Osgood, went missing Friday afternoon at Versailles Lake in Versailles State Park. His unlocked car with the keys inside was found Friday near the boat ramp and the search began but was postponed on Friday night.

After a two-day search, Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body of Hughes, from Versailles Lake on Sunday evening.

According to the Indiana DNR media release, conservation officer divers utilized sonar to find Hughes in six feet of water at around 6:50 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says an autopsy on Hughes was completed Monday morning, and the preliminary cause of death was determined to be probable cold-water drowning.

No other evidence of injury was present. The final autopsy report and cause of death are pending toxicology results.

Carson Hughes was an avid wildlife photographer and had a following online. His mother is honoring his memory and asking others to do so by celebrating and sharing his Wildlife photography online.

Photo Courtesy of Indiana DNR