Organizers seeking Festival of Lights parade entries

A reborn Christmas-time parade in downtown Columbus is now taking applications for entrants.

According to organizers with Red Arch Community Events, applications are now open for the December Festival of Lights parade. The parade is set for the evening of December 2nd with the theme of this year’s event A New Tradition Begins.

This year’s parade will be limited to 100 entrants to ensure a high-quality event, organizers say. Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-serviced basis. However, submitting an application does not guarantee entry into the parade.

The parade will require every entry to have lights displayed and nothing may be thrown from any parade entrant such as candy or promotional items. And you can’t dress as Santa or Mrs. Claus but you can wear Santa hats.

Organizers hope to notify accepted entrants by Sept. 30th.

You can get more information at https://columbusfestivaloflights.com/parade-entry/